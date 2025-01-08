Polish fashion retailers intensify their expansion into the Greek market

The Polish clothing chain group LPP is rapidly expanding its presence in the Greek market, through new stores under the “Sinsay” brand and at least two more of its other four brands.

Within the next few days – specifically from January 14 to January 31 – a total of eight new Sinsay stores are set to open, one of which in Thessaloniki (this is the company’s second store in the city), three in Attica, specifically in Daphne, Alimos and Petroupoli, and another four in Giannitsa, Mytilene, Orestiada and Patra.

The goal – as has been announced – is to operate around 60 “Sinsay” stores in the Greek market by the end of 2025.

In addition to the “Sinsay” brand, the LPP Group, according to information from real estate agents, is reportedly looking for space to lease in Tsimiski street, in Thessaloniki, for the “Reserved” (women’s, men’s and children’s fashion) and “Mohito” (women’s fashion) brands, choosing Thessaloniki for the debut of these two brands in the Greek market. It should be noted that both of these brands have already started the operation of online stores in the Greek market.

The headquarters of the LPP Group, which is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and has a presence in 25 countries with approximately 2,300 physical stores and in 30 countries with online stores, is in Gdansk, Poland. It manages the five brands “Reserved”, “House”, “Cropp”, “Mohito” and “Sinsay.”

The Group’s turnover in the fiscal year 2023 amounted to around 4 billion euros.

The other Polish group operating in Greece, Pepco, which is also listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, is expanding its presence in Greece with five new stores in Evosmos and Ampelokipi, Thessaloniki, by the end of March. The Pepco Group already operates 39 stores in Greece, while whether it is “Pepco”, “Poundland” or “Dealz”, the Group’s small and medium-sized stores are located in more than 4,000 local shopping centers, commercial streets and retail parks across Europe.