Winter sales to begin on Jan 13 amid high expectations for turnover

The winter sales are set to begin on Monday, January 13, 2025, with the “battle” of offers already starting among major retailers.

Increases in wages and pensions, the containment of food inflation, and the cold weather this year favor purchases of winter goods, unlike last year, creating optimism in the market, with retail entrepreneurs expecting that this year’s turnover will exceed 6 billion euros.

A significant factor in sales is the marketing of major online retailers, such as Amazon, Asos, etc., which have already started sales by acting as a price comparison tool.

Discounts of up to 40%

At the same time, discounts of 7% to 40% for selected product codes are being offered in digital storefronts by both large multinational clothing groups operating in the Greek market and certain Greek chains.

The same tactic is being followed by some sportswear companies, which are now offering special discount “packages” for a limited number of products, mainly for online purchases. However, a portion of merchants, while thinking pessimistically, do not overlook the fact that the ongoing price rally in the housing sector (rent, energy, etc.) as well as in services is “slowing down” spending in product categories that are considered non-essential. In any case, it remains to be seen to what extent the positive image in holiday shopping will affect the course of consumption during the discount period.