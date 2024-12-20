High-level Israeli business delegation to the ACCI

The possibilities of cooperation between Greece and Israel and the ways and means of strengthening bilateral economic and business relations, were at the center of the meeting between the President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Ioannis Bratakos, and the Ambassador of Israel in Athens, Noam Katz.

Katz referred to the importance of expanding economic relations between the two countries.

On his part, Bratakos focused on the role and actions of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry in supporting Greek businesses in international markets, with the aim of bringing them into contact with potential partners. The agricultural sector and new technologies, consumer goods, construction, environment, energy and health are areas where significant interest and opportunities for the development of new partnerships were identified. Particular emphasis was placed on the upcoming visit of a high-level Israeli business delegation at the end of January 2025.

“The Israeli market is vital”

“The Israeli market has proven its potential and it is vital that we find common paths of cooperation that will benefit both countries. In particular, sectors such as innovation, technology and sustainable development are of strategic importance and with great growth prospects. It is very important for both sides to seek opportunities for business partnerships, with mutual benefits. I hope that this meeting will be the starting point for many productive partnerships in the future,” Bratakos stated.