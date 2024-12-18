No more cash in real estate purchase; exceptions to the rule

Real estate purchase and sale contracts drawn up after December 11, 2023, but in execution of preliminary agreements that were drawn up before that date, can also be paid in cash.

Based on the current legislation, from the beginning of 2024, the use of cash was abolished, since when drawing up notarial documents for the transfer of real estate with onerous cause, preliminary agreements and settlement acts, the payment of the price is made exclusively through the use of bank payment instruments.

The aim of this specific measure is to put an end to the circulation of “black money” through real estate purchases and sales, as it is estimated that at least 30 billion euros in undeclared income, from the difference between the objective and actual price, was circulated in the construction sector in previous years.