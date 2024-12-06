Pitsilis (AADE): Multiple benefits from the unification of tax and customs services

The governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Georgios Pitsilis, highlighted the benefits of unifying the tax and customs services under one organization, on the model of the Independent Public Revenue Authority.

Pitsilis was speaking at the international conference organized by the Saudi Arabian tax administration in Riyadh.

“The joint strategic plan, the management of human resources, and the interoperability of digital systems databases broaden and expand actions in the fight against tax and customs fraud,” said Pitsilis.

He also referred to the challenge of forming a unified mindset between the two services. At the heart, he said, is the Authority’s efficiency and holistic strategic vision.

“Integration reduces unnecessary procedures, enhances faster data exchange and operational coordination between tax and customs services. At the same time, it improves compliance and revenue collection, facilitates trade and creates a holistic risk assessment model.”

Pitsilis made particular reference to the importance of the effective operation of Greek customs, given that Greece is the southeastern gateway for goods into the European Union, shares a continental border with three non-EU states, and welcomes a large number of tourists at numerous airports throughout the country.

He also referred to the importance of customs data in shaping economic policy, implementing trade agreements and detecting economic trends and developments.

These are achieved through evidence-based decision-making, revenue and market analysis, identification of trading partners, real-time monitoring and recording of economic trends, and targeted interventions to enhance compliance.