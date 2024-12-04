Transfer of oil from tanker “Sounion” to “Delta Blue” concluded

The transfer of oil from the Greek-owned tanker “Sounion” to the tanker “Delta Blue” at the Suez anchorage was successfully completed.

According to sources from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the operation was carried out successfully with the support of the Greek rescue vessel “Aegean Sea.”

The Yemeni armed group had attacked the tanker on August 21, while the tanker crew had abandoned the ship for safety reasons. The Houthi group then placed explosives on the ship, which caused fires.

On Sunday, October 7, the rescue vessel “Aegean Sea” with a special team of 27 people completed the extinguishing work of 18 of the fires burning on the tanker, while the tanker was towed safely to a Suez anchorage in order to carry out the operation of transferring crude oil to another tanker.