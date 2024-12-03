Black Friday: Consumers show increased interest

The three-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount period has proven to be a good opportunity for smart shopping for over 8 out of 10 Greeks this year, Vasilis Korkidis, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement.

He also estimated that “the shopping activity in the Greek market, within the framework of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, will exceed the 3% inflation rate and last year’s levels of approximately 3 million sales.”

“The average receipt was close to 100 euros and the total turnover amounted to 300 million euros,” he added.

“Although consumers can find offers and make purchases earlier, the peak of discount shopping took place in the last week of November until today, Cyber Monday, with a turnover that exceeded last year’s 130 million euros at least in inflation terms,” he explained.

According to Korkidis, “In a first assessment, the purchasing activity of Black Friday consumers confirmed the increased interest. Although 1 in 10 Greeks believes that there are no longer great price offers, as in the past, at least 8 in 10 believe that Black Friday is a good opportunity for advantageous purchases. In fact, many are willing to use their credit card so as not to miss the Black Friday opportunities. The main motivation that leads 5 in 10 Greeks to shop during Black Friday is the discounts on branded products that they usually do not buy because they are too expensive. This is followed by the motivation for 4 in 10 to purchase products that they usually buy during the year, but at lower prices. 2 in 10 take advantage of Black Friday to buy Christmas gifts, while 1 in 5 uses Black Friday to give themselves a gift, as a reward.”