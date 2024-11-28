Attica Bank-Pancreta Bank: Shipping financing with ESG criteria

Attica Bank-Pancreta Bank has advanced its first shipping financing, linked to sustainable environmental criteria, to the shipping company Stem Shipping Co S.A.

The financing concerns two sister eco-type dry cargo ships, kamsarmax size, confirming the Bank’s dynamic presence in the field of shipping and “green investments.”

The two ships, the m/v “Phaedra” and the m/v “Greek Seas”, are managed by Stem Shipping Co S.A, which has extensive experience in the management of dry cargo and container ships.

As part of its commitment to sustainable development, Attica Bank-Pancreta Bank has introduced a new Key Performance Indicator (KPI) based on the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) of the ships. Achieving the targets set for this indicator on an annual basis in agreement with Stem Shipping will result in a reduction in the loan pricing.

The Bank has been strategically active in Maritime Banking since mid-2023, recognizing the great importance of shipping for the Greek economy, through its significant contribution to GDP.

Attica Bank-Pancreta Bank has managed to create a significant shipping portfolio in a short period of time, consisting of small, medium, as well as large shipping companies with a positive operational and financial track record, proven resilience to market cycles and a sustainable business model.

The “green transition” to zero emissions is a strategic priority for the Bank, through and by supporting its shipping customers in this direction.