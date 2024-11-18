Lack of spatial planning hurts plans for investments in tourism

A decisive factor in attracting strategic investments in tourism is the credibility of the government’s announcements for the creation of a friendly investment climate, with spatial planning being one of the important problems that block the inflow of new investment funds in Greece.

Focusing on the next day of Greek tourism and the challenges, Ioannis Delikanakis, Founding Partner, Southrock Asset Management, pointed out that Greece does not need to increase the pie of its customers, but to improve the quality of its product, with new investments that will attract high value-added customers. Of course, in order to do this, the state should have the same vision and make the necessary changes.

Describing the way in which Grivalia invests, George Chryssikos, Founder, Managing Partner of Grivalia Management Company, pointed out that when the company looks at an investment, it makes sure to foresee the future, the trends and at the same time have a plan for every occasion. Referring to the destination of Athens, Chryssikos underlined that it has the potential to reach a larger number of tourists but has fallen behind.

With One & Only’s investment being a point of reference on the Athenian Riviera, Chryssikos noted that the company is targeting island destinations, with accessibility being a determining factor in the deployment of investments.

In his intervention, Stavros Mitsis, President and CEO of the MITSIS Group, focused on the transition towards a higher quality tourist product. He explained that it will take a long time to produce a product with twice the value. In fact, he emphasized the value of education towards this development.

Theodoros Tzouros, Senior General Manager of Corporate and Investment Banking, Chief Corporate & Investment Banking at Piraeus Bank, observed that investments focusing on sustainability are made by large companies while small ones are struggling.

In her statement, Stellina Siarapi, Secretary General of Private Investments, Ministry of Development, announced that in the development law to be submitted next year there will be a special regime for border areas, urging investors to include agro-food in their investment plans in tourism