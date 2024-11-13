Maran Gas: Agreement with Hanwha to build tankers

The shipping group Angelicoussis, made up of the companies Maran Gas, Maran Tankers, Maran Dry, is proceeding with investments, acquisitions and agreements shortly before the end of 2024.

After the agreement for the acquisition of the fleet of Altera Shuttle Tankers, for 2 billion dollars, from Maistros Shiptrade Limited, a company linked to the Greek shipping group, Maran Gas Maritime, under the leadership of Maria Angelicoussis, signed an agreement with the South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding, for the construction of up to four of newly built liquefied natural gas carriers.

The deal includes the construction of two liquefied natural gas carriers with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters – valuing the new vessels at around 255.2 million dollars each.

The ships are expected to be delivered in 2027, with an option for two more.

The new LNG carriers are equipped with a natural gas propulsion engine (ME-GI) and a Flowline Remediation System (FRS), which can increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions compared to existing LNG carriers natural gas.

Clarksons’ Shipping Intelligence Network database records that Maran Gas has nine LNG carriers on order at the South Korean yard, while the latest two will take the number to 11 – almost half of the Angelicoussis Group’s existing order book of 23.

Maran Gas lists 48 existing LNG carriers on its website.

It is noted that Hanwha Ocean – under different ownership – is celebrating 30 years of cooperation with the Greek shipping giant.

The shipbuilder, led by new chief executive Hee-Cheul Kim, described the Angelicoussis Group as its “most valuable customer.”

The Angelicoussis Group has signed 123 orders since its first contract with the shipyard in 1994.

“This long-term relationship represents approximately 15 billion or more than 20 trillion KRW (South Korean Won) in orders,” Hanwha Ocean said.

Hanwha Ocean has so far secured nearly 40 newbuild projects worth about 8.4 billion this year, including 19 LNG carriers.