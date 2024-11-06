PM Mitsotakis congratulates Trump on his election victory

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory on Wednesday.

“Congratulations Donald Trump on your election victory. Greece looks forward to further deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries and working together on important regional and global issues,” Mitsotakis posted on X.

Marinakis: Greece’s relations with the US are of strategic importance

Greece’s relations with the US are of strategic importance, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said earlier on Wednesday. He noted that the country maintains ties with both parties, while regarding Greek-Turkish relations he said that our relations are not determined by other countries.

“We have said that regardless of the outcome, our relations with the United States will not be affected. It is of strategic importance. And the prime minister and the government will cooperate,” he underlined.