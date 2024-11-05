“Freskon Greece”: “Window” in Madrid for Greek fruits and vegetables

Forty-five Greek companies presented the production and export prospects of Greek fruits and vegetables in Madrid, in the context of the leading international exhibition of fruits and vegetables “Fruit Attraction.”

The participation in the framework of the “Freskon Greece” project, under the organizational responsibility of TIF-HELEXPO SA, in addition to the companies, included the Regions of Central Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly, Western Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace as well as the Chamber of Larissa.

According to the data of the organizers, the Fruit Attraction of 2024 in the 10 wings (halls) of the exhibition and in 70,000 sq.m. surface, recorded the largest participation in its history with 2,146 exhibitors from 56 countries, including Greece and attracted more than 115,000 visitors from 145 countries. The stand of “Freskon Greece” received many visits, both from Spanish and international trade visitors, according to TIF-HELEXPO.

The “Freskon Greece” project is an initiative of the International Fruit and Vegetable Exhibition, “Freskon”, which is organized by TIF-HELEXPO every April in Thessaloniki and is one of the biggest events of the fruit and vegetable market in Southeast Europe. Its aim is to organize and present Greek companies in the sector worldwide through a special concept.