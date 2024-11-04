Athens hoteliers stress the need for appropriate infrastructure

Athens hotels occupancy rates decreased for the fifth month in a row.

More specifically, the overall hotel demand fell by 1.2% in September compared to the corresponding month in 2023.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona occupancy rates decreased by 1.4%, while they remained stable in Madrid. In Rome and Istanbul, they increased by 2.5% and 5.5% respectively.

In terms of average daily rate (ADR), comparing September 2024 with 2023, Athens recorded an increase of 8.1%. In Rome and Istanbul the average price dropped by 8.3% and 3.8% respectively, while in Barcelona and Madrid there was a significant increase of 19.5% and 18.9% respectively.

In the nine-month period, the occupancy rates of Athens increased by 1.5% compared to the corresponding period last year. At the same time, demand in Madrid and Istanbul jumped 4.7% and 6.6% respectively, while in Rome and Barcelona it remained stable.

In terms of Average Daily Rate (ADR), Athens lagged behind, despite an 8.9% increase in ADR in 9M 2024/23. In the same period, Madrid recorded a double-digit increase of 16.3% and Barcelona recorded a higher increase than that of Athens (+9.5%).

Meanwhile, sector representatives expressed their concern about whether infrastructure and services adequately meet the needs of the population and visitors of Athens.

They also stated that the destination’s “carrying capacity” studies recently launched by both the Region of Attica and the Municipality of Athens highlight the importance of the “existing general and special infrastructure” factor and the need for continuous improvement and adaptation.

“We consider it necessary to shield Athens as soon as possible, as we all observe every day that urban special destinations and their citizens are tested, internationally, receiving repeated pressures due to “climate change”, extreme weather phenomena, earthquakes, water scarcity, overpopulation, old infrastructure, inadequacy or absence of infrastructure, etc.

At the same time, our choices – both in terms of general and special infrastructure of the city – would be appropriate to include – as we always emphasize – the factor of “attracting quality tourism” – and not quantitative,” concluded the representatives.