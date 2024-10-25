TEN: Top tanker company for 2024

The “Tanker Operator of the Year” award was received by Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN), owned by Nikos Tsakos, within the framework of the International Tanker Shipping & Trade Awards, which took place in London.

TEN received the award for leading tanker operator jointly with Singapore-based company AET, with the Greek company’s Co-Chief Financial Officer, Haris Kosmatos, emphasizing that “TEN is a pioneer in fleet renewal and innovation. Innovation that must be real, lasting and with the human factor at its core.”

He emphasized in his speech that “looking at the contenders for this prestigious award, all of them strong names in the industry, we feel even more proud that we are the ones who have been chosen as the leading tanker management company of the year”.

In a statement, the New York-listed shipping company emphasized that it remains unwavering in its commitment to safety, operational excellence and innovation. This, according to TEN, was recognized by the Tanker Shipping & Trade Awards.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has the largest fleet of dual fuel tankers of the aframax type (in total TEN has 74 vessels, of which 12 are under construction).

According to the company, six of them are dual fuel Aframaxes tankers, which can burn liquefied natural gas in addition to conventional fuels.