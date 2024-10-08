Two-billion-euro investments changing the logistics map

Investment plans totaling more than 2 billion euros, in Attica and Thessaloniki, are underway in the sector of logistics.

Investment interest – international and domestic – in the logistics market in Greece remains strong, on the one hand due to the confidence that exists in the course of the Greek economy and on the other hand due to the upgrading of the port and other infrastructures in the country.

In addition to warehouses of modern specifications, plans for the development and operation of freight centers have also begun, which will increase the logistics area significantly.

The general increase in demand for storage of a multitude of products and goods, as online sales have taken off, has created new prospects in the market. And the trends observed recently seem to focus on new technologies and systems, sectors in which Greece offers significant advantages and incentives.

19th in the world

IGreece ranks 19th in the World Bank’s logistics efficiency ranking, with the sector contributing 11.5% to GDP with a value of 23.8 billion euros and being the most important after tourism, with 5 out of 25 domestic being of strategic importance, while the development of the rail transport project and the new warehousing map are expected to further raise expectations.

The demand for modern logistics continues to be high in Greece, despite the significant problems that exist.

In particular, new logistics facilities, with a total area estimated to exceed 350,000 m2, are currently being designed or developed by listed real estate investment companies, as well as other private companies. In fact, almost all of these new infrastructures are located in Western Attica, specifically in Aspropyrgos and Elefsina, but also in Thessaloniki.

Growth prospects

According to company executives, the logistics sector still has great prospects for future growth, although significant new facilities have already been developed in recent years.