SOUNION salvage tow successfully concluded

Greek-flagged tanker SOUNION was successfully towed to a safe location without an oil spill, under the protection of EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, while private operators are about to complete the rescue operation.

The completion of the current phase of the rescue operation is the result of an integrated approach and close cooperation between all involved agencies committed to preventing an environmental disaster that will affect the entire region.

Acting as a trusted provider of EU maritime security, EUNAVFOR ASPIDES continues to contribute to freedom of navigation in the area of operations and to the protection of seafarers’ lives and the global commons.