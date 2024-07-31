Safe Bulkers: Higher revenue and profits with new green investments

The president of the US-listed shipping company Safe Bulkers, Loukas Barbaris, focuses on the company’s strong liquidity, commenting on the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Barbaris stated “our strong liquidity and leverage allow us to be flexible with our capital allocation, remain focused on long-term value creation and at the same time reward shareholders with a dividend of five cents per common share.”

Regarding the goals achieved by Safe Bulkers in 2024, he emphasized that “the key developments of the second quarter, include the stronger market compared to the previous year, the implementation of our new integrated management system according to the new standards (DryBMS), the order of two additional newbuild vessels compliant with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Phase 3 eco standards, in line with our fleet renewal strategy, and the issuance of the 2023 sustainability report detailing our ESG practices and vision us for the future.”