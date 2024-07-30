Government sources on wiretapping issue: Justice spoke

Justice spoke and presented the thorough and detailed conclusion of its investigation, government sources said following the Supreme Court’s announcement on the wiretapping issue.

According to the findings of the Supreme Court’s investigation into the wiretapping case, there was no connection between Predator or other similar software and State services, such as the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit (DAEAEV) and the Greek Police (ELAS) in general.

However, there were sufficient indications to pursue criminal charges against four legitimate representatives and actual owners of companies for criminal acts, such as violating the confidentiality of telephone communications, which are classified as misdemeanors.

“From the first moment we said that we were waiting for the decisions of the Supreme Court, which is the firm position of the government. Justice spoke and presented the thorough and detailed finding of its investigation,” government sources stated and added:

“Regarding the part of the case that is still pending, we reiterate our above-mentioned firm position that we trust the independent judicial authorities. We await the opinions of all those who rushed to condemn officials and politicians before the ruling of Justice.”