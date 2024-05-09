«Henry Dunant» Hospital Center changes the facts

In the time period we are currently living in, following the global challenge of Covid-19, it is clear that the Greek health system, both in the public and private sector, has entered a trajectory of reorganization and rationalization. In addition, apart from the pandemic that changed priorities and plans in almost every healthcare system, the Greek model is looking for a new starting point also due to the end of the memorandum period.

In fact, both public hospitals, as it appears from a series of government interventions (afternoon surgeries, personal doctor, collaboration of private doctors with the NHS, etc.), as well as private hospitals, are already in a transitional stage for the formation of a new healthcare space, likely to introduce upheavals, in a highly competitive environment.

In this new setting, Henry Dunant aspires and is already preparing to play a leading role. We want to be the point of reference in the Greek health sector. With the strategic choice of creating a large group, with the integration of Euromedica’s network of healthcare clinics, it begins a new chapter in its journey. It develops and expands based on a nationwide design, it transfers its expertise and it acquires the ability to offer high-quality services with no geographical limitations. At the same time, through a new procurement system that also leads to cost reduction, it is able to reallocate resources and invest even more in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

In this new route it will make use of all it’s advantages. Henry Dunant is the largest private hospital in Greece and one of the largest in Southeast Europe, with facilities built from the beginning exclusively for hospital functioning. It also belongs to the select group of hospitals that have received the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI), the most valid quality seal worldwide. Thanks to the commitment and effort of all doctors, nursing and administrative staff, this international guarantee of quality and safety has been validated twice and constitutes a strong base for any development plan. At the peak of the pandemic, after all, in addition to providing high-level services, Henry Dunant proved that it has the experience and automation to cope with the most unusual and stressful situations, by supporting, more than any other private hospital, the national plan of action against the coronavirus.

A leading position

During its next phase, through a new development plan and the continuous upgrading of its services, Henry Dunant claims a leading position in the domestic healthcare system. While, at the same time, it aspires to create a new strong corporate and scientific profile, of high quality and reliable, firmly oriented to the patient and his needs. With this basic target:

– It emphasizes personalized healthcare services, collaboration between medical specialties and interdisciplinary treatment of all cases. Every patient is unique and that’s the approach modern medicine and the most advanced nursing units worldwide are now moving with.

– It invests in the continuous improvement of its infrastructure and the renewal of its technological equipment, in a setting of rapid technological developments. Indicatively, (it is mentioned that) just recently, through an investment that exceeded a total of 10 million euros, Henry Dunant completely modernized the Artificial Kidney Unit with the installation of the most sophisticated dialysis machines in the world (6008 CAREsystem in 30 beds), proceeded with the radical renewal of the Department of Nuclear Medicine with state-of-the-art technology (digital PET/CT and SPECT /CT), while adding to its equipment the most modern robotic system Da Vinci Xi (4th technological generation). A new state-of-the-art linear accelerator will soon be put into operation in the hospital’s radiation therapy center, ensuring high precision in the administration of radiation. At the same time, all operating rooms are being expanded and upgraded and an autonomous minor surgery operating room is being created with state-of-the-art equipment. The advantages of the hospital undoubtedly include the largest Accident and Emergency Unit in the field of private hospitals, which operates according to international standards, on a 24-hour basis and with all medical specialties.

Scientific research

– It follows a plan of continuous and targeted strengthening of its medical stuff with established and young talented doctors, several of whom are American Board Certified, creating new clinics, model centers and specialized practices, linked to the innovation and development of medical science, in which the hospital also aspires to play a leading role. Already, the infrastructure, the medical equipment and the prospects of Henry Dunant are an incentive for the return of distinguished doctors to Greece and the interconnection of the hospital with several of the best-known medical centers worldwide. The Center for Vascular Access, as well as the operation of the Clinic for Clinical Genetics and Genetic Counseling, which expands the role of Henry Dunant in the field of research, are two recent examples of the hospital’s new direction. Henry Dunant also highly promotes the participation of its doctors in clinical trials, as these are the most important element for scientific research and the creation of innovative medical treatments.

– It highlights a new philosophy regarding the cooperation with the insurance industry, which is confirmed by the renewal and strengthening of contracts with all insurance companies operating in Greece. These new contracts ensure, among other things, direct coverage for the hospitalization of all those insured under all insurance companies, direct access to 24-hour basis outpatient clinics with free services for diagnostic tests and medical visits, in addition to preferential prices for preventive check-up packages, as well as personalized services for those insured.

The new strategy is also connected with a new pricing policy, adapted to today’s economic data, which is also combined with the coordinated efforts from all the departments to minimize the required hospitalization time. For the family of Henry Dunant, this approach has a moral character because it does not treat the patient as a client. We are fully committed to deliver top quality hospital service and the best patient experience. We want to play a key role in developing medical tourism in our country, an opportunity that so far has been largely unutilized and that requires a harmonized effort from all the stakeholders involved, but can’t be left behind while neighboring countries are building their competitive advantage. In an environment shaped by oligopolistic situations, Henry Dunant can turn the tide.

*CEO of IMITHEA S.A (Henry Dunant Hospital Center)