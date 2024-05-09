Safety inspections on certain categories of products

Shoes and leather goods with “ecological” leather, swimwear and bath towels mainly for children, keyboards and computer “mouses”, are some of the industrial products that will be checked, to ensure the compliance of their manufacturers with the applicable national and EU legislation.

More specifically, inspections are planned for the following product categories:

Swimsuits, bath towels, mainly for children, with images appealing to children, with bright colors and cartoon themes, etc., in terms of their labeling and compliance with the provisions of the European REACH regulation on chemical safety.

Clothes made entirely or partly from textile fibers in terms of their marking and labeling and their compliance with the provisions of the European REACH regulation on chemical safety.

Footwear – leather goods (shoes or sandals, belts, wallets, bags, gloves, etc. made of leather / leather-fabric / “eco” leather, or a combination of these) in terms of composition, leather identification, relevant labeling and compliance with the provisions of the European REACH regulation on chemical safety.

Lighters in terms of safety.

Composite glued timber uncoated, in terms of extractable formaldehyde.

Games for children under 3 years of age, to control the migration of Bisphenol A.

Keyboards and “mouse” of computers (dangerous substances in electrical and electronic equipment made of plastic – RoHs Directive), for the control of lead content.

The duration of the protocol is two years and is defined from May 2024 to April 2026, while after the end of the current program, it is planned to draw up a joint report between the two services.