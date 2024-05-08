Greek banks behind shipping loans

Almost a third of Greek shipping loans come from Greek or Cypriot banks.

In particular, according to the latest research by Petrofin Research, the total loan portfolio of Greek shipping at the end of 2023 amounted to 50.89 billion dollars. Of these, 15.799 billion dollars come from Greek and Cypriot banks with the market share reaching 31.05%.

According to the same data, Greek banks showed a small decrease compared to 2022, by around 1 billion euros.

In contrast, domestic banking institutions showed a total increase of 12.25%, further boosting their momentum compared to 2022, when they had recorded an increase of 3.7%.

UBS (Credit Suisse) holds the first place in the financing of Greek shipping with 5.1 billion dollars, followed by Greek banks. More specifically, Eurobank is in second place with 4 billion dollars, Piraeus Bank with 3.7 billion dollars in third place, Alpha Bank with 3.695 billion dollars in fourth place and National Bank with 3.329 billion dollars closes the top five.

Aegean Baltic Bank has a strong presence in maritime financing with 414.03 million dollars, Bank of Cyprus with 320 million dollars, Hellenic Bank with 220 million dollars.

Pancreta Bank has a portfolio in Greek shipping of 74.25 million dollars and Astrobank with 44 million dollars.