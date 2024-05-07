Evalend Shipping invests in LNG carriers

Greek shipowners play a leading role in the international transport of liquefied natural gas, investing in a market with particularly positive prospects.

According to shipping brokerage sources which monitor the LNG carrier sector, Evalend Shipping is said to be behind the order of two LNG carriers at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard, with the cost amounting to 269.1 million dollars each.

The Greek ship-owning company will increase its fleet of newly built liquefied natural gas transport ships to six LNG carriers.

Brokers are currently pricing the LNG carriers close to 265 million each.

It is noted that the well-known shipowner has a very large shipbuilding program underway, worth more than 2.5 billion dollars, for the construction of more than 20 ships of various categories.

The ship-owning company also entered the LNG carrier sector in 2023, concluding the contract for a first pair of LNG carriers in August.

According to the latest annual report of the Hellenic Shipowners Association, Greeks control 22.65% of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport fleet.

The largest company of Greek interests with a fleet of LNG carriers is Maran Gas. According to its website, the company’s active fleet currently consists of 45 ships, while it is implementing an expanded shipbuilding program for 13 more.

In second place is GasLog, with 34 LNG carriers, followed by Dynagas, which together with the listed Dynagas LNG Partners manages 21 LNG carriers.