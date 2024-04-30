NBG the first Greek bank to regain investment grade

More specifically, Morningstar DBRS has assigned National Bank of Greece a Long-Term Issuer Rating of BBB (low), rendering the Bank the first to regain investment grade status after nearly 15 years since the onset of the Greek financial crisis.

The rating ranks NBG pari-passu to the rating of the Greek sovereign. The credit rating reflects NBG’s leading franchise in Greece, strengthened balance sheet, core earnings power, sustained organic capital buildup, as well as strong funding and liquidity position.