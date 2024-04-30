Administrative changes in the Piraeus Port Organization

The Piraeus Port Organization is making significant changes to the composition of the Board of Directors by appointing a new President, Mr. LIN Ji, and a new CEO, Mr. SU Xudong.

More specifically:

The Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA SA) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided:

– The acceptance of the resignation of the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. YU ZengGang and the CEO Mr. Zhang Anming.

– The election of Mr. LIN Ji and SU Xudong as members of the Board of Directors for the remainder of the term of this Board of Directors, given that the new composition of the Company’s Board of Directors meets the requirements of Law 4706/2020 and covers the appropriate and correct exercise of the responsibilities of the Company’s Board of Directors.

– The appointment of Mr. LIN Ji as Executive Member, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

– The appointment of Mr. SU Xudong as Executive Member, CEO.

– Based on the above, the reorganization of the Company’s Board of Directors, from April 29, 2024, as follows:

1) Mr. LIN Ji, Chairman of the Board, Executive Member.

2) Mr. ZHU Changyu, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member.

3) Mr. SU Xudong, CEO, Executive Member.

4) Ms. LI Jin, Head of Financial Services, Executive Member.

5) Mr. KWONG Che Keung Gordon, Independent, Non-Executive Member.

6) Ms. YU Tao, Non-Executive Member.

7) Mr. ARVANITIS Nikolaos, Independent, Non-Executive Member.

8) Mr POLITIS Dimitrios, Non-Executive Member.

9) Mr. MORALIS Ioannis, Independent, Non-Executive Member.