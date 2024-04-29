Safe Bulkers continues to invest in newly built bulk carriers.

More specifically, the US-listed company has agreed with a Japanese shipyard to order one more bulk carrier, kamsarmax type (with a capacity of 82,000 dwt), for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The latest newbuilt vessel will be a sister to the other ships included in the Safe Bulkers orderbook and have advanced energy features with reduced fuel consumption. It is noted that the shipping company has chosen Oshima in Japan for the construction of kamsarmaxes.

It is a ship that meets the Phase 3 specifications of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and complies with the latest requirements for nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx-Tier III).

Safe Bulkers has already delivered nine IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III newbuilt vessels. Following the latest order, the listed company’s orderbook includes eight vessels, two of which will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines, with scheduled deliveries up to 2027.

“The latest order with relatively prompt delivery compared to the current availability of slots at the shipyards is part of our fleet renewal strategy and reflects our plan to control one of the most environmentally efficient fleets of bulk carriers in the market,” commented Safe Bulkers President Dr. Loukas Barbaris.