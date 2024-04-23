The research entitled “Building the future for an even stronger industry” analyzes the trends, perspectives and challenges facing the industry at the global, European and national level, focusing specifically on the transformation initiatives that Greek industrial enterprises should undertake, to once again be the growth spearhead of the economy, at the center of a new production model.

The 12+1 prerequisites for a strong industry

The study by EY Greece and SEV results in a set of proposals based on the following pillars:

1. Investment in more environmentally friendly forms of energy and energy efficiency solutions, aiming to reduce operating costs

2. People in the center, in the era of the fourth and fifth industrial revolution

3. Continuous investment in health and safety at work, with the aim of eliminating accidents

4. Increasing the resilience of supply chains to deal with unforeseen events

5. Developing ecosystems and creating strategic partnerships, to strengthen competitiveness and effectively navigate the ongoing crises

6. Integrating industrial excellence into the DNA of businesses, through specialized and holistic programs

7. Adoption of the servant leadership model as a driving force for the successful implementation of industrial excellence programs

8. Timely and expanded adoption of artificial intelligence solutions as a key driver for increasing the international competitiveness of Greek industry

9. Design and implementation of an integrated program of digital transformation of industries

10. Shielding industrial enterprises in terms of cyber security

11. Broader promotion of sustainable development at the ecosystem level, including the entire value chain

12. Growth of Greek industrial enterprises, through investments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships

13. Public policies to create a friendly investment and business environment