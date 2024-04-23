Laskaridis Maritime invests in new ships

One of the most modern fleets of bulk carriers in the world is being built by Laskaridis Maritime. The company of the Alimia group has proceeded with 23 orders for bulk carriers over the last years.

Of these, 13 built in 2021-2024 are already in use, while another 10 kamsarmax bulkers are on order. The company also manages three more bulk carriers built in 2012 and 2011.

It should be noted that the entire fleet of the company has an average age of two years, while its transport capacity reaches 2.28 million dwt.

Laskaridis Maritime recently entered into an agreement to build four kamsarmaxes in China. It was preceded in 2023 by another order, also at Hengli Heavy Industry (Hengli HI), for four more Kamsarmax. It is a multinational Chinese group, which in recent years undertook to “resurrect” the country’s shipbuilding group, which had been affected by the global financial crisis of the previous decade.

Laskaridis Maritime has also agreed with another Chinese shipyard, Penglai Jinglu, to build two more kamsarmax. All ships will be delivered by 2026.

It is estimated that the construction cost for all 10 bulk carriers signed by the company exceeds 340 million dollars.