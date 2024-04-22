Alternative electricity providers increasing their market share

Alternative electricity providers seem to have increased their market share, according to the annual report of the Energy Exchange for 2023.

More specifically, private providers have increased their share to 42.57% from 36.86% while PPC’s share fell to 57.43% in 2023 from 63.14% in 2022. In the comparative analysis of the data, the difference is mainly recorded in the high voltage category, where PPC’s share decreased from 85.69% to 58.93%.

It should be noted that this change is basically due to PPC’s agreements with Viohalco and TITAN for their supply through PPA and Heron as an intermediary.

Low voltage category unchanged

In the category of low voltage, where there are mainly residential consumers and small commercial shops, the market remains almost unchanged, with PPC closing 2023 with a percentage of 64.91% from 65.83% in 2022. It should be noted that the “stagnation” in low voltage has been of great concern to the market, as was recently reflected in the positions of representatives of the supply companies at the Power & Gas Forum conference.