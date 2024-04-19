Shipping: Wind propulsion increases its market share; Greek companies in focus

Wind propulsion systems are steadily increasing their share in the marine market as industry battles to reduce its environmental footprint and meet ambitious decarbonization targets.

Providers of this kind of technologies have been recently knocking on the door of the Greek shipping companies, looking for collaborations with shipowners either in projects for newly built vessels or conversion of existing ships.

Among these companies, the British BAR Technologies, which is behind the WindWings and is expanding into the Greek market, through the collaboration with Abacus Marine Consultants. The latter will present WindWings to Greek shipowners.

BAR Technologies has entered into several partnerships for the installation of sails at sea, among which an agreement with Cargill for tests on bulk carriers, and Union Maritime for the installation of WindWings on two newly built LR2 tankers.

The CEO of the British company, John Cooper, said to “Naftemporiki” that they are currently in discussions with more than 10 Greek shipowners for the installation of WindWings on newly built and existing ships (retrofit), with the aim of signing agreements in the international shipping exhibition Posidonia Athens 2024.