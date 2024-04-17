Greece’s position as a shipping centre is confirmed

The Greek shipping sector is expanding year by year, now reaching the highest level of at least the last decade, both in the number of shipping offices and ship management companies.

The figures of the Ministry of Maritime and Island Policy available to “Naftemporiki” show that the offices of shipping companies in Greece amounted to 1,593 at the end of 2023, based on Law 27/75, increased by 4% on an annual basis. The number of offices has “jumped” by almost 20% compared to 2013. This includes companies active in ship management, chartering and freight brokerage, among others.

Examining only ship management companies, the figures reveal significant growth. In particular, 854 such companies were registered in Greece, based on Law 27/75, at the end of last year.

The previous high was last year with 833 ship management companies (+2.5% year-on-year), while since 2013 the numbers have soared by almost 7%.