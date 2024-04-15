Stylianidis: Making the best use of EU funds for the “green” transition of shipping

«The green transition of shipping is a very large program with great costs for the entire industry and anyone who believes that it can be done painlessly and without significant funds is at least naive», Minister of Maritime and Island Policy, Christos Stylianidis, said at the Delphi Economic Forum.

As the minister pointed out, efforts are being made in the first phase in order to secure EU funds to support Greek shipping.

Stylianidis highlighted the leading role played by Greek shipping at the European and global level, the utilization of European resources for the “green” transition of shipping, the upgrading of port infrastructures, the strengthening and promotion of the maritime profession as well as the contribution and the role of the Coast Guard – Hellenic Coast Guard for the protection of human life at sea and the defense of national borders.

«We must definitely maintain the leading role of Greek shipping»

«Greek shipping plays a leading role worldwide and we must absolutely maintain this role, on which European shipping is also based. This is the only way for Greece to maintain its own competitiveness,» the Minister underlined.

He added that “we have secured a first pilot project to ensure the “green” transition, which has a very high cost and with significant funds,” while emphasizing that a cross-sectoral cooperation is required between all the stakeholders in order to achieve this difficult but necessary transition.”