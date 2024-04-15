Athanasiou (Lamda Development): One of the first smart cities in the world

The urban regeneration of Ellinikon, which is in full progress, but also the factors that drive the development course of the real estate market in Greece were highlighted by the CEO of Lamda Development, Odysseas Athanasiou, in an interview included in a special edition of Business Focus for distribution with USA Today and the Delphi Economic Forum.

Athanasiou outlined the factors driving the development of the real estate market and tourism is one of them.

Also, many foreigners wish to acquire property in Greece, among them citizens from the Middle East: Lebanese, Israelis and Egyptians buy houses for many different reasons, as well as Saudis and Syrians. There is even strong interest from the Greeks living abroad, such as second or third generation Greeks living in the USA, or other European countries.

This has boosted the market and prices have gone up. Furthermore, the world is being informed about a project in Greece that is going to change the entire region of the Athenian Riviera. So, it is a combination of factors that drives the real estate market to growth, Athanasiou pointed out.

One of the first smart cities in the world

Speaking about the urban regeneration in Ellinikon, which is currently in full progress by Lamda Development, Athanasiou underlined, among other things, that one of the first smart cities in the world is being created from scratch and emphasized the fact that it will be “15 minute” city, meaning that people could go anywhere in 15 minutes, either walking or cycling.