Laimos at Delphi Economic Forum IX: Athens is the Silicon Valley of shipping

“Athens is the Silicon Valley of shipping,” Antonis Laimos, Vice-President of the Union of Greek Shipowners and President of Enesel, said in a dialogue with the editor of Lloyd’s List Intelligence, Nigel Lowry, at the Delphi Economic Forum.

After referring to the important role of Greeks in international trade, Laimos expressed his optimism for the present and future of domestic shipping.

“We are strong, we have access to capital, we have patience and above all we are here, not in New York or London, we are in our country, we compete and inspire each other and I am optimistic that we will show the way forward,” he noted.

Speaking about the broader characteristics of domestic shipping, he pointed out that there is a great variety in companies and the way they operate: Listed and non-listed players, activity in one or more sectors, traditional and alternative ways of financing.

“Success without subsidies or economic aid”

He also said that the success of Greek shipping takes on even greater importance, if one considers that it did not rely on subsidies or economic aid from any government, despite the general perception that prevails.

Laimos also emphasized that Greek shipowners are at the center of the “green” transition, which he characterized as “an opportunity to make a difference for the world of our children and grandchildren.”

“We have the newest fleet of tankers, the fleet with the most scrubbers; we are pioneers in dual fuel engines,” he emphasized.

Referring to the contribution of shipowners to the economy and society, Laimos spoke about donations – such as financial support for Thessaly – double taxation, and the revenue and jobs offered by shipping companies.

“We contribute 6% to 8% or more of GDP,” he said.

“The beauty of shipping is that it is not aligned with the Greek economy. Although the country has gone through difficult years, the sector of shipping has remained resilient,” he concluded.