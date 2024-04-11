Skrekas to “Naftemporiki”: Measures against high prices have started to pay off

“The successive decline in food inflation from 8.3% in January to 6.7% in February and to 5.3% in March is undoubtedly a positive development and shows that the drastic measures we have taken are gradually starting to pay off,” Development Minister, Kostas Skrekas, said in his statement to “Naftemporiki”.

As he pointed out, “it is also positive that price reductions are recorded in fast moving and immediate consumption products for the average Greek household.”

“A decrease in prices (-2.1%) is also recorded in items of immediate household consumption, as well as in items of personal care (-2.5%) in March 2024 compared to March 2023,” he added.

“I point out that our main strategic objective was to intervene with such measures as to correct long-standing problems and unfair practices of the Greek market. Therefore the measures we have taken are not temporary. They are structural measures that aim to further de-escalate inflation. We seek permanent positive results for the benefit of consumers and healthy competition,” the Minister of Development emphasized.