Travlou at Delphi Economic Forum IX: Shipping is a co-shaper of our history

Melina Travlou, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, institutionally representing the leading branch of the national economy, Greek shipping, made a call “for a common navigation plan” that the great transition requires. More specifically, the great transition, she said, calls for a mindset transition and unity.

During her speech at the opening event at the Delphi Economic Forum IX, Travlou noted: “We are experiencing an unprecedented global challenge. In this universal challenge, history can act as the wise mentor.”

“Shipping is a co-shaper of our history. Greek shipping has always been the spearhead of world shipping. Always alert, in constant motion and open horizons. Always a pioneer! Our vision was and is, that our leadership is not just quantitative, but also qualitative. Beneficial to society. Thus, we created and developed the global business success story with a Greek identity and soul,” she stated and added:

“Today, Greek shipping, owning over 60% of European shipping, is its backbone. The Greeks have contributed and are contributing substantially, so that European shipping, which makes up 40% of the world’s, ensures the orderly operation of the international ecosystem. The main priority in this transition is that the factors that work for the good of humanity are shielded. Especially for Europe, the institutions must protect the strength and competitiveness of European shipping. The great transition calls for the adoption of a common navigation plan. It calls for a mindset transition.”