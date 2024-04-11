Greek shipyards: The great return

Greece’s rejuvenated shipbuilding industry will feature at Posidonia 2024, signaling a strong recovery after decades of decline and abandonment. The renaissance of the sector takes shape after the completion of the consolidation of the country’s shipyards in Syros and Elefsis, but also through the resumption of the Skaramangas Shipyards and the increase in activity in Chalkida.

The Neorion Shipyard in Syros and the Elefsis Shipyards have repaired more than 500 ships, foreign and Greek-owned, since the New York-based ONEX Shipyards and Technologies Group took over their operation in 2019. Greece now contributes significantly to the annual production value of the European shipyards, which reaches approximately 43 billion euros, and whose total value of orders for commercial and warships exceeds that of the Asian shipyards.

“Greece is re-emerging as a reliable shipbuilding cluster for the repair and conversion of vessels as well as the construction of new ships in the future, for both Greek and international shipowners. This renaissance follows decades of underperformance and underinvestment, which were characterized by the absence of strategic vision,” Theodoros Vokos, CEO of Posidonia Exhibitions SA, stated.

Through a series of strategic partnerships and multi-million investments, Greek shipyard operators and the Greek government are confirming their long-term commitment to a sector that is currently estimated to represent 1% of the country’s GDP. The recovery of the sector will further strengthen both the economy and the security of Greece.