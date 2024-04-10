Delphi Economic Forum IX: Focus on “The Great Transition”

The Delphi Economic Forum IX will be held from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, will open the proceedings of the conference at 12:00.

According to Symeon Tsomokos, President of the Delphi Economic Forum, the ninth annual meeting is entitled “The Great Transition” and will focus on the multifaceted transitions our world is experiencing today. “We really believe that the world is changing radically in areas such as geopolitics, climate, technology, etc. We are in a very big transition and that is why the main theme of the 9th Delphi Economic Forum is: ‘The Great Transition,'” he pointed out.

More than 1,000 personalities from 70 countries

More than 1,000 personalities from 70 countries – leaders from all over the world, ministers, senior officials of the European Union and international organizations, distinguished businessmen, important representatives of the domestic and international academic community, decision makers and visionaries – will attend the forum.

This year the conference, as Tsomokos pointed out, is more international than ever, since more than 600 personalities from abroad are participating in it, including the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, Queen Dana of Jordan, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

Also attending will be the former President of the European Commission José Manuel Barroso, the former Prime Minister of Sweden for a decade Stefan Löfven and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Mariya Gabriel, the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova Cristina Gherasimov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, the leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus Svietlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Besart Kadia, the Minister of Innovation and Development of Bulgaria Milena Stoycheva and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Filip Ivanovic.

Key issues

Through discussions and the exchange of arguments, the Forum will seek to find answers to some of the most pressing issues that concern our world today, making it a world in critical transition: the transformation of climate change into a climate crisis, the resurgence of geopolitical rivalries and the formation of a multipolar world, the emergence of new revolutionary technologies, the footprint of which has not yet been sufficiently clarified, but also the future of democracy. These discussions will take place around six central thematic pillars (Geopolitics, Planet, Sustainable Economy and Financial Sector, Future, Education and People) and always bearing in mind that the decisions taken, in this transitional phase, will significantly influence the future.