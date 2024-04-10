Vafias’ fleet at 6 million dwt

The three companies of the Vafias Group – Stealthgas, Imperial Petroleum and C3is – that are listed on the US stock exchange closed the year with revenues of 360 million dollars, profits of 135 million dollars and total assets of 1.2 billion dollars.

The group also continues to invest in cargo ship purchases. In particular, it acquired two bulk carriers of the supramax type, and more specifically the Aulac Vanguard and Almira Miroi, in the last month.

Both ships are Japanese and built in 2021.

In the last 12 months the group has acquired 17 cargo vessels (8 capes, 2 kamsarmax, 3 handies, and 4 supramax).

It is noted that all are Japanese-made, while the last Chinese-made ones were ordered by the group in 2010 (four aframaxes).

The group has five shipping companies under its umbrella. The Stealth maritime and Brave maritime are the private ones. After the latest investments, the total capacity of the group’s vessels approaches 6 million dwt.

According to information from the five shipping companies, four do not have bank loans, while the loans of the fifth company, Stealthgas, do not exceed 15%.

Moreover, it expects to receive from Japanese shipyards two new-built vessels, VCM carriers, of 11,000 cubic meters each, in 2025 and 2026. Also, a few days ago it received another newly built – ECO Enchanted – the last of the five 40,000 sq.m. ammonia carriers from Hyundai shipyards in South Korea.

It supports the Greek shipyards

The group essentially supports the Greek shipyards and the general effort to revive the shipbuilding and repair industry. The group has carried out more than 20 ship dockings at the Chalkida shipyards and another three at the Onex shipyards in Syros.