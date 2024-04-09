Hatzidakis: A strong banking system benefits households, businesses and the State

“We want a robust banking system and it seems that we are moving in that direction. But profitability does not mean dishonesty, robustness does not mean greed and support to the banking system does not mean arbitrariness,” Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, said during his speech in the Hellenic Parliament.

“Positive results for the banks also mean positive results for the State. And the evidence shows that we are already moving in that direction,” Hatzidakis underlined.

The Minister of National Economy and Finance also referred to:

The reduction of bad loans in banks’ portfolios from 71.2 billion euros in the third quarter of 2019 to 11.7 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023.

The overall reduction, both in banks and in servicers, from 92 billion euros in 2019 to 73 billion euros in 2023.

The higher deposits from 150 billion euros in 2019 to 195 billion euros at the end of 2023.

The bank credit expansion in relation to 2019, and the improvement of the financing conditions of the real economy.

Hatzidakis underlined that the government places great importance on competition, which is the “key” for the operation of banks, not only for the benefit of their shareholders, but for the benefit of depositors, borrowers and citizens in general as well as businesses.