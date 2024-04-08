Future of Retail 2024: Technology, industry synergies, sustainability and new skills co-shape the future

The mega-forces of the international economy, from digitization to geo-economic fragmentation, are expected to influence the performance of the retail trade sector by accelerating its transformation, as highlighted at the FUTURE OF RETAIL 2024 conference organized for the third year by the Hellenic Confederation of Trade and Entrepreneurship (ESEE).

The president of ESEE Georgios Karanikas emphasized that “we are informed about the best international practices in the face of the challenges of digital and green transformation.”

Meanwhile, retail trade is now included in the 14 most important ecosystems considered necessary for the recovery of the European economy according to the Commission’s Industrial Strategy.

Greece participates in the European retail ecosystem with more than 141,000 businesses and a turnover of 51.3 billion euros.

At the same time, the production, strengthening and development of commercial products and activities based on the promotion of Greek culture, are expected to contribute significantly to the extroversion of the country and the promotion of Greek trade and related sectors such as tourism.

Today, more and more companies are creating attractive brands that draw elements from the cultural tradition of Greece and act as ambassadors of history and Mediterranean culture. A necessary condition is the building of networks of external partners, participation in Greek or international e-commerce platforms and department stores, or the creation of independent physical stores in emblematic commercial cities.