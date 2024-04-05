AADE: The digital cross-border payment data submission application (CESOP) in operation

More specifically, payment service providers (such as credit institutions, payment or electronic money institutions and postal check offices) are required to submit data concerning their cross-border payments as of 1/1/2024 to the new digital application of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

The data is received and transmitted to the EU’s central electronic payment system CESOP, in order to be available to member states’ tax administrations when carrying out checks to combat VAT fraud.

The debtors must send the cross-border payment data for the first quarter of 2024 until April 30, 2024. It is pointed out that a necessary condition for the submission of the data is the issuance of access codes through the same application.

The submission is made through the digital portal myAADE (myaade.gov.gr)

For the convenience of payment service providers, the relevant institutional framework, the guide for data submission (CESOP – XSD Guide) and related instructions have been posted on the same platform.