‘Principia’ a joint venture of Macquarie-Enel Green Power

Principia is the name of the new renewable energy company, which was founded by its shareholders, Enel SpA and Macquarie Asset Management, and has been active since 2008 as part of Enel Green Power in Greece.

The new name and corporate identity of Principia – the joint venture company resulting from the sale of 50% of Enel Green Power Hellas to Macquarie Asset Management – was officially unveiled at an event in the presence of Environment & Energy Minister, Theodoros Skylakakis and Development Minister, Konstantinos Skrekas.

Under the new structure, Principia will continue to lead energy developments, help accelerate the country’s green transition and expand its activities into innovative solutions such as storage and hybrid projects.

Based on its vision to create a sustainable future and a mission to accelerate the energy transition to a green and clean renewable energy generation model, Principia is expected to exemplify a partnership that creates significant value.

With 59 wind, solar and hydro farms in operation and 7 solar farms under construction, Principia produces 577MW of green energy, capable of meeting the annual needs of 300,000 households.