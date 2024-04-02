Melisanidis: Naftemporiki has left its mark on Greece’s media sector

The significant course of “Naftemporiki” in the media sector, its dynamic footprint, but also the promising future of the group, was highlighted by its publisher, Giorgos Melisanidis, during his speech at the anniversary event to celebrate 100 years of the first edition of the newspaper.

Melisanidis welcomed those who attended the event hosted at the Acropolis Museum, including government representatives, politicians, diplomats, academics as well as market and business executives. Tracing the path of the historical financial newspaper, he underlined how “Naftemporiki” has marked Greece’s media sector.

“For me personally, as well as for my family, it is a great honor that today, in this sacred space, in the Acropolis Museum, so many important figures from the political, academic and business world have gathered to celebrate a century of life of “Naftemporiki”, he emphasized.

“Naftemporiki is synonymous with reliability, validity and quality, highlighting the most important political and economic events of the country and enjoying worldwide acceptance,” he underlined.

Stressing the important position that the group holds in the modern environment of the media, but also its impact on developments, Melisanidis pointed out that the newspaper, the website and the TV channel of “Naftemporiki” leave daily their separate, distinct stamp on the modern press.

Focusing then on the next day for the group, he said: “On this creative journey, we invite you to stay by our side, with your valuable opinions.”

Concluding his speech, Melisanidis thanked all those who attended the event: “I thank you on behalf of my family, as well as of all the employees of Naftemporiki, for honouring us with your participation in this brilliant celebration, for the completion of a century since the first edition of this historical newspaper.”