E-commerce: The trends and the outlook in Greek market

The trends, the outlook and the performance of the main sectors of E-Commerce including fashion, technology, pharmacy, home goods, sports goods and cosmetics were recorded in a survey by the Hellenic Association of Electronic Commerce (GR.EC.A).According to GRECA, an upward trend in electronic sales was recorded in household goods, technology goods and cosmetics, especially during the discount week before the end of the year. Mobile phones also attracted strong interest.

The trends

The majority of people in the industry of fashion are women, mainly in the ages of 25-44, followed by 55-66.

Household equipment

In home equipment, the difference between the female and male audience is negligible, while the ages that stand out are 25-44, with the older ages also having a significant participation.

Technology

More men than women purchased technological items online, mainly between the ages of 25-34. Desktops ranked first in preferences, which shows this specific industry is not so mobile oriented. 60% of users made their purchases from mobiles and 40% from desktops.

Pharmacy items and cosmetics

Regarding pharmacy items, GRECA registered a big peak in the period between Christmas and New Year. The difference between men and women is small with women having a slight advantage.

Sports equipment

In sports items, the majority of the people making purchases online were male and mainly between the ages of 25-44.