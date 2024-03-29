ASIA PACIFIC MARITIME 2024: Dynamic Greek presence at the 18th international maritime expo

A total of 15 Greek companies with a dynamic presence in the shipping field participated in the 18th International Maritime Exhibition ASIA PACIFIC MARITIME 2024, which was held in six exhibition spaces at Marina Bay Sands with the theme “Future of Vessels Solutions for Tomorrow”. This is the largest national participation, organized by Enterprise Greece.

This is also one of the largest exhibitions in the field of international shipbuilding and industrial marine equipment held in Asia, which this year gathered 17 national participations in 930 stands and more than 15,000 brands, offering participants significant opportunities to networking, sharing if knowledge and shaping the landscape of shipbuilding and marine technology, workboats, offshore and ports.

Forging partnerships with new clients

The companies that participated in the Greek stand organized by Enterprise Greece had the opportunity to explore the possibilities offered by the SE Asian market, to enter into partnerships with new clients and to get in touch with important bodies from the participating national missions of China, Korea, Denmark, Holland, Norway, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, etc.