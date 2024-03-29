IPTO: Tender for undersea power cables

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) announced a tender procedure aiming at signing a framework-agreement for underwater AC power cable projects regarding interconnections to the Dodecanese and North Aegean islands.

The tender procedure aims at the selection of contractors for the eight-year project “Study, supply and installation of underwater and subterranean cables in the context of projects to connect islands with the Greek Electric Power Transmission System”, on the basis of the lowest price offer.

It is the first time that IPTO is proceeding to a framework-agreement, a practice followed by other European power transmission operators.

The specific procedure was selected due to the extremely limited availability of slots for the production of undersea cables, both in Greece and globally.

The agreement is also expected to ensure lower prices and save time and resources by having one instead of several separate tender procedures.

The tender will take place in two phases: in the first phase, the potential contractors will be selected; in the second phase, those selected in the first phase must submit their financial offers. The aim is to complete the process and select the contractors in the year.