MSC Cruises: 400 visits to 9 Greek ports

MSC Cruises will travel to Greek destinations with 6 cruise ships this year. It will make more than 400 visits to 9 different island and mainland destinations across the country, including a ship homeporting in Piraeus.

From the next season 2024-25, for the entire winter season, MSC Cruises will have a port base for one of its cruise ships in Greece, thus extending the cruise season in Greece, fully in line with the wider Greek five-year tourism development plan, which aims to extend the tourist season.

MSC Sinfonia will sail from its home port of Piraeus, with 7-night itineraries, which will also include the island of Corfu.

MSC Cruises’ cruise ships have been approaching Greek ports since March this year, marking the expansion of their operation in the region throughout the year.

The new season also includes an increased number of visits to Greek ports such as Cephalonia, Katakolo, Zakynthos and Corfu, reducing the “pressure” on destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos.