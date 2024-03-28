DBRS sees Greek economy growing by 1.5% in 2024

DBRS sees the Greek economy growing by 1.5% in 2024 in its report on the progress of the main economies.

The credit rating agency’s estimate for the Greek economy is slightly improved (by 0.2%) compared to the November estimate.

As for 2025, it “sees” growth of 2.3%, an estimate also improved (by 0.3%) compared to December.

Estimates of global economy

Based on DBRS estimates, global growth will be weak in 2024. Growth forecasts are largely unchanged, except for the US (2.1%) which improved significantly from December. Unemployment remains at low levels in major economies.

Inflation is slowing in several of the major economies. In the event of further weakening of economic growth, most central banks have room to relax, DBRS pointed out.

Among most major economies, stronger growth is expected in 2025, under the condition of geopolitical tensions, electoral uncertainty and instability in commercial real estate markets.

“US growth expectations have improved significantly since the December update,” noted Thomas Torgeson, co-head of Global Sovereign Ratings for Morningstar DBRS. “However, with few exceptions, most of the global economy continues to experience weak growth,” he added.