Mytilineos: Meetings in Canada for further cooperation

The president and CEO of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals, Evangelos Mytilineos, had a series of contacts in Canada over the last days.

In a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto, he had the opportunity to discuss MYTILINEOS’ investment in Alberta in greater detail.

During their meeting, they also discussed the further enhancement of cooperation between the two countries as well as Canada’s cooperation with the European industry, since Mytilineos is also the president of Eurometaux, an organization that represents industries of non-ferrous metals in Europe, whose members have 500 thousand direct and 3 million indirect employees and an annual turnover of 120 billion euros.

It is noted that Mytilineos has expanded to Canada’s market with the acquisition of a 1.4 GW solar portfolio in Alberta from Westbridge Renewable Energy, an investment exceeding CAD 1.7 billion (1.16 billion euros), for building 5 photovoltaic parks.

Meeting with Prem Watsa

During his visit to Canada, Mytilineos also held a meeting with Prem Watsa, president and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings, based in Toronto, who has important investments in the country, including MYTILINEOS.

During his visit to Canada, Mytilineos is also going to have meetings with the government authorities of Alberta, as well as with the country’s investment organizations.