PPC concludes the acquisition of wind farm in Romania

The Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced that it completed the acquisition of an 84 MW wind farm in Romania through its subsidiary PPC Renewables.

According to the announcement, the company has fulfilled the precedent conditions and bought the wind farm from the European subsidiaries of Lukoil of 100% of Land Power s.r.l.

The wind park is located in the areas Dorobantu and Topolog, an area with the best wind conditions. It generates over 200 GWh of energy annually.

PPC won the bid among international companies. Kommunalkredit Austria AG acted as exclusive financial advisor to the buyer and CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP SCP and Milbank LLP acted as counsel to PPC Renewables.